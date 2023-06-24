INDOMITABLE: 24-y-o disabled man from Ja inspires thousands Loop Jamaica

All around the world, there are thousands of young boys and girls, able-bodied men and women who are suffering from levels of depression because of the many setbacks and moments of rejection that they have faced in life.

But just imagine meeting someone who would have faced those hurdles at an even higher level but still, they continue to push forward.

Deep in the city of St Andrew, in the commercial hub of Half Way Tree to be exact, there is a 25-year-old Jamaican man by the name of Joel Williams, who has lost count of the number of times that he has heard people around him tell him that he would not be able to complete a task or that he would never make something of himself.

In spite of the odds, the resident of August Town, Williams who is now a vendor by profession has not only managed to persevere but has become a household name for his peers and a shining example to young people in his homeland.

Losing his father at the age of 11, the young man said he has taught himself how to use rejection as fuel to challenge himself to do better to the point where he now uses earnings from his daily job to support his family and his four younger siblings.

“I see myself as a born fighter,” Williams said as he sat down recently to talk to the Loop News team about his journey.

He also went at length to point out that while he continues to pave a way forward the journey continues to be filled with a large number of challenges and as a result, he is calling on any member of the public who may be seeing his story to help in whatever way they could.

Williams said his aim is to one day expand his business to the point where he may be able to employ others who may be out there and need a chance to earn.

Video shot and edited by Marlon Reid