Indonesia, Brazil biggest culprits in tropical forest loss linked to industrial mining: study

The content originally appeared on: CNN

LondonIndustrial-scale mining for materials such as coal, gold, and iron ore is spurring tropical deforestation, with once-impenetrable forest cleared for mines and access roads, new research shows.

In the first study to quantify the impact of industrial mining on tropical forest loss, an international team of scientists found that just four countries are largely to blame: Brazil, Indonesia, Ghana and Suriname.

Together, the four forest-rich nations accounted for roughly 80% of tropical deforestation caused by large-scale mining operations from 2000 to 2019, according to the study published on Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

While at least 70% of deforestation is done to clear land for agriculture, the scientists called out industrial mining as an emerging concern due to the growing global appetite for minerals used in clean-energy technologies to combat climate change.

“The energy transition is going to require very large amounts of minerals — copper, lithium, cobalt — for decarbonized technologies,” said coauthor Anthony Bebbington, a geographer at Clark University in Massachusetts.

