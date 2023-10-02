Industrial action looms over CIBC First Caribbean International Bank Loop Jamaica

Industrial action looms over CIBC First Caribbean International Bank
Kavan Gayle, president general of the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union (BITU) says failure to fill vacancies in a reasonable time frame has aggravated the situation, intensifying the burden on existing employees

Kavan Gayle, president general of the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union (BITU), cautioned about the potential for industrial action at CIBC First Caribbean International Bank.

In an interview today, Gayle highlighted the major issue of contention as being the ongoing staff shortage across the branch network and other units, which negatively affects employee well-being and morale.

“The failure to fill vacancies in a reasonable time frame has aggravated the situation, intensifying the burden on existing employees,” Gayle said in his interview.

The prolonged issue, Gayle said, has been exacerbated by the bank’s failure to fill vacant positions in a timely manner, increasing the workload on current staff.

According to Gayle, working under these conditions could lead to employees making expensive mistakes.

“The workers argue that they can no longer operate under such conditions,” he stated.

