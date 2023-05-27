Infant warmer machine donated to Percy Junior Hospital Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Infant warmer machine donated to Percy Junior Hospital Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Saturday May 27

27?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

9 hrs ago

File photo: (left to right) Rotarian and Incoming Secretary, Ms Avril Allen, President of the Rotary Club of Christiana, Ms Leshana Campbell, Consultant in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology
at the hospital, Dr Christopher Fletcher, and CEO, Mr Carlton Nichols.

The Percy Junor Hospital (PJH) in north-east Manchester is the beneficiary of a life-saving infant warmer or resuscitaire machine which will provide critical care to newborns in distress.

The machine, valued at a little under $1 million was donated to the hospital by the Rotary Club of Christiana in Manchester on Wednesday, on the hospital grounds.

Consultant in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the hospital, Dr Christopher Fletcher explained that this gift will assist Jamaica in delivering on the commitment to reduce the maternal mortality ratio to 70 per 100,000 live births by the year 2030, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.

He added that members of the medical staff at the hospital are presently undergoing neonatal resuscitation training, which will support the use of the machine.

