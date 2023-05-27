Infant warmer machine donated to Percy Junior Hospital Loop Jamaica

The Percy Junor Hospital (PJH) in north-east Manchester is the beneficiary of a life-saving infant warmer or resuscitaire machine which will provide critical care to newborns in distress.

The machine, valued at a little under $1 million was donated to the hospital by the Rotary Club of Christiana in Manchester on Wednesday, on the hospital grounds.

Consultant in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the hospital, Dr Christopher Fletcher explained that this gift will assist Jamaica in delivering on the commitment to reduce the maternal mortality ratio to 70 per 100,000 live births by the year 2030, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.

He added that members of the medical staff at the hospital are presently undergoing neonatal resuscitation training, which will support the use of the machine.