Initiatives in memory of rape, murder victim, 15-y-o Jamelia Cole Loop Jamaica

Two activities have been planned in memory of 15-year-old student of Troy High School, Jamelia Cole, who was recently raped and killed at her home in Cotton Tree in Trelawny.

Eddie Whyte, Principal of Troy High School, revealed that a scholarship fund has been inaugurated at the school in Jamelia’s memory.

Whyte explained that going forward during the annual graduation exercise, the Jamelia Cole Trophy and a bursary will be awarded towards the tertiary education of the successful candidate who champions the cause of young females.

For his part, Kenneth Grant, a businessman and president of the Trelawny Lay Magistrates’ Association, initiated the establishment of a monument to be placed in Cotton Tree in Cole’s memory.

Whyte and Grant were both speaking last week during a peace march put on by representatives of Troy High School in honour and in memory of Jamelia Cole, which saw residents, including children, marching from Cotton Tree in the parish to Albert Town square.

Jamelia died at hospital after she was raped and beaten in a home invasion in Cotton Tree on August 6.