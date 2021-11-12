Injector Cleaning Ja: Automotive servicing with a difference | Loop Jamaica

As a driver, you know when something is just not right with your vehicle, and at times, you ignore it until it worsens, so you end up unnecessarily spending thousands of dollars. Or maybe you’re scared to drive because every time you do, your car burns a tonne of gas.

What if there was an overlooked service that may be the solution to these and other issues you are facing Have you ever tried injector cleaning?

Injector Cleaning Ja is an automotive repair company focused on using advanced technology to help drivers to save on gas and give them a more pleasurable driving experience. Last year, founder Gerald Lacey launched this business in an effort to not only create an income but also to combat the lack of modern automotive fuel system diagnostics and the lack of professionalism in the automotive servicing industry.

Some of the types of equipment used in the service process.

“Because of my desire to provide the best service, even when the woes of starting a new business coupled with the effects of the pandemic staring me down, I found the drive to move forward,” Lacey explained. He is determined to improve the automotive servicing industry that will leave an absolute impression etched in his customer’s minds.

Advanced technology and professionalism

Have you ever visited a repair shop to have your car issue diagnosed or fixed and all you could think of is how primitive and unprofessional the staff is? Well, these are the exact issues the Injector Cleaning team is trying to remedy, and as such, they take an enhanced technological and organised approach to automotive repair.

With an aim to provide the best, this brand has invested and continues to invest in the highest quality and most advanced equipment for testing and cleaning gasoline fuel injectors. They can afford to have any vehicle running “like new” after servicing, as they stock over 90 per cent of the injector components.

“We want our customers to leave with more than just comprehensively cleaned and flow tested gasoline fuel injectors, we want them to have a warm and welcoming experience, so they will feel comfortable to visit again,” Lacey noted.

Customer service is of top priority for Injector Cleaning Ja, accordingly, they are always in contact with clients to check on the running and performance of their vehicles. Additionally, service reminders are provided so clients are less likely to miss a tune-up that could ultimately result in expensive consequences.

Upgrading the typical injector cleaning

The passion that Lacey displays for streamlining injector cleaning is very evident. In fact, while speaking to him, he gave us a bit of education, which allowed us to further note the dedication behind his craft. Through the advancements integrated into his company, Lacey aids numerous Jamaicans with getting their cars running optimally to the point where they see a major reduction in fuel consumption.

After a thorough cleaning, Lacey compares the before and after feeling to driving a brand new vehicle compared to having it for 3-4 years. It just doesn’t feel the same. Injector Cleaning Ja wants to help you improve the feel and efficiency of your vehicle so that you can use it for the reasons you bought it without fear or discomfort.

Reach out to a member of the team email address: [email protected]; company email: [email protected]; contact number: (876) 488 – 6890; Location 2 Lismore Avenue, Kgn 5 (Off Old Hope Road); Website: www.injectorcleaningja.com; Social Media: injectorcleaningja