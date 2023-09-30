Injured B.B. Coke student transferred to UHWI; Gov’t condemns attack Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Education has informed that it made arrangements through the Ministry of Health and Wellness to transfer the severely injured 14-year-old student of the B.B. Coke High School in St Elizabeth to the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI).

The male student was brutally attacked by another student on Thursday afternoon and left with serious facial and head injuries. He will receive additional medical attention which reportedly includes a CT scan at the UHWI.

Both the Ministers of Education and Youth and Health and Wellness, Fayval Williams and Dr Christopher Tufton respectively, have been in communication with the mother of the injured student and continue to monitor and chart his progress.

The Ministers have expressed regrets that the incident occurred and are committed to providing needed support for full recovery including psychosocial care, according to a statement from the education ministry.

In condemning the attack, Minister Williams said: “This kind of vicious and violent behaviour is unacceptable in any circumstance and especially in our schools. Our students in particular, and our people as a whole, must learn how to deal with conflicts with restraint and without resorting to violence.”

It is reported that the student was attacked after he accidentally stepped on another student’s shoes in an effort to break a fall, whereupon he was punched in both eyes and then stomped on repeatedly in the head.

“The Ministry of Education and Youth will be providing appropriate intervention to the other student, still a child, who remains in remand and will require support,” the statement added.