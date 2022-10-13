Injury report raises hope for Di Mar?a’s World Cup status Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Injury report raises hope for Di Mar?a’s World Cup status Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Injury report raises hope for Di Mar?a’s World Cup status

Man United fans complain about ticket reduction at Chelsea

31-y-o chef pleads guilty to killing teen girlfriend

Gov’t strengthening STEAM education

WATCH: PM gets emotional as he defends stance on land grabs

Cross-border operation leads to capture of man linked to robberies

Excelsior beat Clan Carthy while Campion College whip Cumberland 4-0

JFF extends contract for Reggae Girlz coach Lorne Donaldson by 1 year

History-making UK mayor proud of Jamaican roots

Almost 70 yrs’ strong: Ja thanks Japan for supporting coffee industry

Thursday Oct 13

26?C
Loop Sports

13 minutes ago

Juventus’ Angel Di Maria leaves the pitch after injuring himself during the group H Champions League football match against Maccabi Haifa at the Sammy Ofer stadium, in Haifa, Israel, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Argentina winger ?ngel Di Mar?a will be out for “around 20 days” with an injured right hamstring, Juventus announced on Thursday, leaving hope he can return in time for the World Cup.

Juventus said tests revealed “a low-grade lesion to the hamstring of the right thigh,” adding “it will take around 20 days for the player’s complete recovery.”

Di Mar?a exited Juventus’ Champions League loss at Maccabi Haifa on Tuesday when he pulled up grasping the back of his right thigh while wincing in pain.

Argentina, one of the favourites for the World Cup in Qatar, open on Nov. 22 against Saudi Arabia and also face Mexico and Poland in Group C.

Di Mar?a’s injury came days after fellow Argentina international Paulo Dybala was injured while playing for Roma.

Also, Lionel Messi has a slight calf injury and was unavailable for Paris Saint-Germain’s game against Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Source

Related Articles

Sport

September 28, 2022 02:25 AM

Sport

September 24, 2022 12:30 PM

Sport

October 10, 2022 01:53 PM

Recent Articles

Sport

Injury report raises hope for Di Mar?a’s World Cup status

Sport

Man United fans complain about ticket reduction at Chelsea

Jamaica News

31-y-o chef pleads guilty to killing teen girlfriend

More From

Sport

Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson nominated for World Athlete of the Year

See also

Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas also among the women nominees

Jamaica News

SCJ Holdings knew of illegal construction in Bernard Lodge – Jackson

Member of Parliament (MP) for St Catherine South, Fitz Jackson, has laid the blame for the illegal construction of up to 30 houses on lands adjacent to the community of Clifton in Bernard Lodge, squar

Jamaica News

Men held in Three Miles after stealing vehicle from woman

Three men, who robbed a woman of her motor vehicle in Portmore, St Catherine were arrested by the police on Wednesday
Reports are that at about 8:10 am, the mother and her child were traveling

Sport

Elaine Thompson-Herah surprises fan while on vacay in Antigua

While on vacation in Antigua recently, two-time Olympic champion in the 100m and 200m Elaine Thompson-Herah dropped by Princess Margaret School to surprise a fan.
She shared video and photo hig

Jamaica News

WATCH: PM gets emotional as he defends stance on land grabs

Stresses that he has ‘passed the stage of trying to or needing to win political popularity’

Jamaica News

Clansman gang fingered in illegal land sales in Bernard Lodge

PM wants to know if any public official culpable, asks MOCA, JCF to probe matter

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols