Inmate charged for stabbing death of another Loop Jamaica

An inmate at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Facility has been charged with murder following the stabbing death of another at the lockup.

Charged is 30-year-old Dimitri Clarke, an inventory clerk of McWhinney Street, Kingston, while 43-year-old Melvin Hill, a higgler of Pleasant Hill in Clarendon is deceased.

Reports from the Elletson Road Police are that at about 9:15 am, on Friday, June 16, the inmates were released from lockdown. Shortly after a fight ensued between the two men during which, Clarke allegedly used a metal object to stab Hill in the chest.

Hill was subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital.

A court date is being arranged for Clarke to answer the charge.