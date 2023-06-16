Inmate fatally stabbed at ‘GP’ Loop Jamaica

Inmate fatally stabbed at ‘GP’ Loop Jamaica
The entrance to the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in Eastern Kingston.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has reported that an inmate was fatally stabbed by another at the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre (TSACC) in Eastern Kingston on Friday morning.

The DCS, in a release, said it was reported by an officer from the facility that two inmates got involved in a physical altercation.

With the use of an improvised weapon, one inmate inflicted stab wounds to the right side of another inmate’s abdomen.

The wounded inmate was taken to the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH), where he was pronounced dead at 10:35 am, the DCS said.

The deceased inmate was not identified in the release.

The other inmate reportedly sustained minor injuries and was treated at the medical unit at the TSACC.

The correctional authorities said the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) have been informed of the development.

