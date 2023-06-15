Innovative Invitational Tennis Classic nears thrilling finish Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Innovative Invitational Tennis Classic nears thrilling finish Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Blood collection drive at the Spanish Town Hospital

Identical twins from August Town vie for Miss Universe Jamaica crown

Man City start EPL title defense against Vincent Kompany’s Burnley

Innovative Invitational Tennis Classic nears thrilling finish

NHC monitoring tropical wave in Eastern Atlantic Ocean

JDF member shot dead in St Andrew

47-y-o woman shot dead by gunman in Greenwich Town

Cops seize 14 rounds of ammo on Waterloo Crescent, Kingston 2

UPDATE: CXC exam papers were reportedly stolen from St James High

Reggae Girlz World Cup squad announcement set for June 25 or 26

Thursday Jun 15

32?C
Loop Sports

4 hrs ago

Garth Walker (centre), executive chairman of Innovative Systems Limited, is flanked by players Alexander Martin (left) and Andrew Knight on Monday’s opening day of the Innovative Invitational Amateur Tennis Classic at the Liguanea Club in New Kingston (PHOTO: Contributed).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The inaugural Innovative Invitational Amateur Tennis Classic will enter its semifinal and final rounds this weekend.

The week-long tournament began on Monday at the Liguanea Club in New Kingston with two rounds of competition.

With over 90 entries, athletes are vying for the top position in the men’s open, men’s class 2 and 3, and the ladies’ ‘B’ categories.

The quarterfinals will be held on Thursday, while the semifinals will take place on Friday. The tournament will reach its pinnacle on Saturday at 4:00 pm, with a closing ceremony to announce the winners and present their prizes.

Garth Walker, executive chairman of Innovative Systems Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for the tournament.

“I am excited and eager to witness the tournament’s unfolding. We have highly competitive contenders across the various categories, making it an intense week,” he said. “I expect exceptional sportsmanship from all competitors throughout the entire competition. I am genuinely eager to discover who will emerge victorious on Saturday.”

The ultimate winner of the competition will receive a cash prize of $100,000.

Related Articles

Sport

June 7, 2023 07:55 PM

Sport

October 20, 2022 02:30 PM

Sport

January 11, 2023 06:51 PM

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Blood collection drive at the Spanish Town Hospital

Entertainment

Identical twins from August Town vie for Miss Universe Jamaica crown

Sport

Man City start EPL title defense against Vincent Kompany’s Burnley

More From

Jamaica News

Single mom claims $49-m Lotto jackpot a month after winning

… woman had no idea she had won

See also

Sport

Jamaican sensation Ackera Nugent wins NCAA sprint hurdles title

On Friday’s penultimate day of action, Jamaican athletes Jaydon Hibbert, Romaine Beckford, and Phillip Lemonious claimed victories

Sport

Shanieka Ricketts wins triple jump in Finland

Two-time World Championship silver medallist Shanieka Ricketts won the women’s triple jump at the Paavo Nurmi Games, a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting, in Turku, Finland o

Jamaica News

Jamaicans can get new banknotes in hand as of Thursday

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) will be extending its opening hours for just over a week, starting Thursday, June 15, to facilitate the exchange of old banknotes for the polymer banknotes.
In a relea

Jamaica News

Cops return to where 8-y-o Danielle Rowe was found

Investigators today returned to the scene on Roosevelt Avenue in St Andrew where an injured eight-year-old Danielle Rowe was last Thursday found with her throat slashed.
She died two days later.

Sport

Shericka Jackson targets 100m redemption in Oslo on Thursday

In addition to Jackson, six other Jamaicans are scheduled to compete in what is the fifth event of the Diamond League season

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols