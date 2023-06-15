Innovative Invitational Tennis Classic nears thrilling finish Loop Jamaica

The inaugural Innovative Invitational Amateur Tennis Classic will enter its semifinal and final rounds this weekend.

The week-long tournament began on Monday at the Liguanea Club in New Kingston with two rounds of competition.

With over 90 entries, athletes are vying for the top position in the men’s open, men’s class 2 and 3, and the ladies’ ‘B’ categories.

The quarterfinals will be held on Thursday, while the semifinals will take place on Friday. The tournament will reach its pinnacle on Saturday at 4:00 pm, with a closing ceremony to announce the winners and present their prizes.

Garth Walker, executive chairman of Innovative Systems Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for the tournament.

“I am excited and eager to witness the tournament’s unfolding. We have highly competitive contenders across the various categories, making it an intense week,” he said. “I expect exceptional sportsmanship from all competitors throughout the entire competition. I am genuinely eager to discover who will emerge victorious on Saturday.”

The ultimate winner of the competition will receive a cash prize of $100,000.