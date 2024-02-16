Innovative Systems seals deal for paper product distribution Loop Jamaica

Innovative Systems Limited has inked a significant agreement with a manufacturer in Trinidad and Tobago, paving the way for the long-term distribution of its branded paper products locally.

Garth Walker, the Executive Chairman of Innovative Systems, has identified that paper is one of the company’s most in-demand products and is extensively used in its business operations.

He said the company has been diligently searching for high-quality paper at an affordable price for the customers and has finally found a dependable source.

Garth Walker, Executive Chairman Innovative Systems, poses with the Papah Don mascot in Kingston

“We have the products on the island and all our branches will have them available this coming week. We are excited because this will allow us to sell by the ream for the first time,” Walker revealed.

Innovative Systems will be distributing white paper of 20 pounds in both traditional letter size 8 1/2 x 11 and legal size 8 1/2 x 14. The product is aimed at the business-to-business sector and will be available at the company’s retail locations, as well as major retailers, wholesalers, and large paper users. The paper will be sold by the box/case, with 10 reams in each case and 500 sheets in each ream.

Innovative Systems Limited provides tech gadgets, printing, binding, photocopying, and graphic designing services through its Biz Centre. Walker further expressed his optimism about the future of the company.

“We are excited and optimistic about the future, we expect that our paper will perform well for the business and the customers will be happy with it,” Walker stated.

This deal follows the acquisition of a new flagship superstore on Constant Spring Road. The superstore includes a business centre and is expected to be completed this year.

For over three decades, Innovative Systems Limited has remained a dominant force in the tech industry, providing products and services to meet the specific needs of its customers.

The company was acquired by Growth Tech Limited in 2022.