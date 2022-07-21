Innovators urged to make greater use of country’s natural resources | Loop Jamaica

Innovators urged to make greater use of country's natural resources
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Executive Director of the National Commission on Science and Technology (NCST), Dr Olive-Jean Burrowes

Local innovators are being urged to utlilise more of the country’s natural resources to create products, equipment, and tools that contribute to national development.

Executive Director of the National Commission on Science and Technology (NCST), Dr. Olive-Jean Burrowes, made the call while addressing a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) Think Tank.

She commended those who are already turning their ideas into innovations, noting that these inventions will help more people to understand the significance of science and technology in everyday life.

“Jamaicans are great inventors and Vision 2030 Jamaica beckons us to become more deeply engaged in using science and technology, plus to value the role of innovation in delivering greater economic, social, and environmental benefits to our country,” Dr. Burrowes said.

She noted that science, technology, and innovation are recognised globally as major contributors to national development.

“These are the foundations for development. That is why developing countries are way ahead… compared to smaller countries.

Even with recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, it is the developed countries that are moving ahead because they have the technologies, expertise and know exactly the signs that they need to follow,” she pointed out.

