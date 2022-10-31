Instagram trying to reconnect users locked out of accounts Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Instagram trying to reconnect users locked out of accounts Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Instagram trying to reconnect users locked out of accounts

Tropical Storm Lisa develops in central Caribbean Sea

Kremi buys local cone manufacturing company

Alleged thief seen going through woman’s window held at police station

Farmers encouraged to improve soil nutrition

Curfew imposed in sections of St Thomas and Kingston Eastern division

Tropical storm conditions pose possible threat to Ja within 48 hours

Children up to age 12 to access care at UHWI as viral illnesses rise

Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 133 in India

JPS: Planned power outages for Oct 31 and Nov 1

Monday Oct 31

30?C
World News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning.

Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.

The number of people complaining of being locked out of their accounts began to spike around 8:30am Eastern.

It was unclear whether the problem was an internal issue or whether the social media site had been hacked.

“We are aware that some Instagram users in different parts of the world are having issues accessing their Instagram accounts,” said a spokesperson for Meta. “We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Users flooded social media platforms about the issue and Instagram acknowledged the problem on Twitter at 10:14am Eastern.

In a couple of hours, the tweet had received more than 14,000 comments and was retweeted more than 40,000 times.

Source

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Education minister urges parents to send children back to Oberlin High

World News

Instagram trying to reconnect users locked out of accounts

Caribbean News

Bermuda, Cayman Islands & Montserrat added to Russia’s unfriendly list

More From

Entertainment

Things looking up: Burna Boy lands in Dominica

African Giant, Burna Boy has arrived in Dominica.
Video footage of the headline act arriving at the Douglas Charles airport is now making the rounds on social media.
The African Giant was slated

See also

Business

Jamaican company secures first limestone shipment to US

Jamaican entity Lydford Mining Company has secured its first shipment of construction-grade limestone to the United States.
Lydford Mining worked over four days with 1,000 trucks to load 36,000 met

Jamaica News

Cop dies from motor vehicle crash in St Thomas

A police constable has died from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle crash in St Thomas on Saturday night.
Reports are that about 9:45 pm, the traffic crash occurred along the Morant Road in t

Jamaica News

Tropical storm watch in effect for Jamaica — Met Service

A tropical storm watch is now in effect for Jamaica as an area of low pressure over the central Caribbean Sea becomes better organised while moving westward and has the potential to develop into a tro

Jamaica News

Newsmaker: Tufton under pressure to resign re ‘dead babies’ scandal 2′

This week’s featured development as Newsmaker of the Week just ended is the admission by Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, that 12 babies died from a bacterial infection at the Vict

Lifestyle

A man’s breast cancer journey: Seven years and three surgeries later

After three surgeries and seven years of fighting breast cancer, Donavan Chevannes is crediting God for bringing him this far in his fight against the disease that is a rarity in men.
The

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols