Insurance veteran Chris Lawe joins Fraser Fontaine and Kong Loop Jamaica

Experienced insurance industry professional Chris Lawe has joined long-time brokerage firm Fraser Fontaine and Kong (FFK) after leaving regional financial giant Sagicor.

The 20-year insurance veteran will join forces with FFK “in building out a Spartan Salesforce as a division under FFK focused on making a strategic shift to redefine the realm of individual life insurance coverage”, a release from the company stated.

“The new endeavour meticulously crafted signifies a unique opportunity giving Lawe’s seasoned and deep-rooted expertise a platform to shine even brighter offering in a new era of insurance solutions and agent development”, the release continued.

Lawe has deep roots in the insurance industry, being the nephew of Patrick Lawe, founder and president of Lawe Insurance Brokers (LIB) and cousin to LIB’s executive vice president Michael Lawe.

The former Senior Branch Manager of Sagicor’s Holborn Branch said the move to FFK represents an opportunity to represent his present and future clients even better.

“Gerard (Fontaine, FFK’s President and CEO) is someone I have known for a long time, and we were able to put together an agreement and negotiate the transition from Sagicor”, Lawe told Loop News.

“I have not stepped away to compete with Sagicor but rather to complement the clients better. The brokerage operation allows me to continue to represent Sagicor but also allows for a diversification in the offerings where we can develop products that are best for the client. We continue to represent Sagicor, but we can open up to Guardian Life, JN and others, as well as the US dollar-denominated companies and policies”, Lawe said.

Lawe explained that there is a market segment which prefers insurance products to be pegged to the US dollar to protect the value of their insurance coverage over time because of the history of instability of the Jamaican currency. However, he said he will continue to service his existing clients.

According to the release, Lawe will assume a pivotal role in developing FFK’s individual line of insurance as the company’s vice president of individual life.

Fontaine expressed excitement about the partnership, the release said. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Chris on this transformative initiative. His exceptional leadership style and extensive decades-long career in the financial sector make him a valuable player. Lawe’s proven ability to foster high-performance teams aligns seamlessly with FFK, which over the last 50 years has become the broker of choice by focusing on a culture of innovation and delivering unparalleled value for its customers”, the president noted.

Established in 1972, FFK is described as Jamaica’s leading insurance brokerage, offering insurance solutions for general and employee benefits.