Integrity Commission submits report for 2023-2024 financial year

The Integrity Commission (IC) has announced that its annual report for the 2023-2024 financial year was submitted to Parliament on Wednesday, June 26.

The commission disclosed this information in a release on its social media page.

Although the exact date for the report to be tabled is not clear, the IC’s previous annual report caused much discussion when it revealed that six parliamentarians and 28 public officials were under investigation for suspected illicit enrichment.

Up to now, no report has been tabled for the last financial year.

The commission stated that its 2023-2024 report was officially received and signed for at Parliament at 2:39pm on Wednesday.

This marks the sixth annual report submitted by the IC to date.

According to section 36(2) of the Integrity Commission Act, the commission is required to submit its annual reports to Parliament “not later than three months after the end of each financial year,” meaning that reports must be submitted by the end of June each year.

The Act also mandates that the commission’s audited financial statements be included in its annual reports. The IC claimed that it has upheld its “enviable record” of preparing and submitting its annual reports to Parliament by the Act and having its financial affairs audited within the same timeframe.

The commission noted that hard copies of its latest annual report were submitted in separate envelopes, along with a USB flash drive containing a PDF electronic copy of the report.

A hard copy of the report was addressed to House Speaker Juliet Holness, President of the Senate Tom Tavares-Finson, and Clerk of the Houses of Parliament Colleen Lowe. The commission hopes that the annual report will be tabled in Parliament as soon as possible.

Once tabled, it will also be published on the commission’s website.