Interesting facts: Sweet potatoes aren’t potatoes Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Interesting facts: Sweet potatoes aren’t potatoes Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

$100 million pumped into new Wendy’s Mandeville location

8 cocaine-smuggling Americans convicted after arrest at Jamaica pier

Interesting facts: Sweet potatoes aren’t potatoes

Police ask for help to find missing child

‘Jamaica is the place,’ PM says as he encourages others to invest

NBA: Doncic gets triple-double as Mavericks beat Warriors 116-113

Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Wednesday, November 30

PAJ condemns attack on journalists during protest at Homestead Primary

Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana sent home from World Cup

Haile Selassie, Tivoli book berths in Walker Cup final

Wednesday Nov 30

27?C
Lifestyle
Loop Lifestyle

November 25, 2022 05:53 AM ET

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Sweet potatoes and common potatoes may share part of a name and the spotlight at Thanksgiving meals, but the two are entirely different plants — and sweet potatoes aren’t even potatoes.

While both root vegetable species are native to Central and South America, they’re classified as unrelated.

Sweet potatoes belong to the Convolvulaceae family, a group of flowering plants that’s also called the morning glory family.

Potatoes belong to the nightshade (Solanaceae) family, and are cousins to peppers, tomatoes, and eggplants.

Both species get their name from an Indigenous Caribbean term, batata, which eventually morphed into the English “potato”.

By the 1740s, “sweet” was added to the orange-fleshed tuber’s name to differentiate the two root crops.

Then there are yams.

Although they’re often served interchangeably with sweet potatoes at Thanksgiving dinners, this third root crop is biologically unrelated to either sweet potatoes or common potatoes.

These tubers belong to the Dioscoreacea family, a group of flowering plants usually cultivated in tropical areas.

Luckily, you don’t have to know their scientific classification to distinguish between the two non-spuds at the grocery store: Sweet potatoes have tapered ends and relatively smooth skin, while true yams are generally larger with rough bark and a more cylindrical shape.

At most US grocery stores, what you’re seeing labelled as a yam is probably actually a sweet potato.

Source

Related Articles

Carnival

November 22, 2022 01:06 AM

Recent Articles

Business

$100 million pumped into new Wendy’s Mandeville location

Jamaica News

8 cocaine-smuggling Americans convicted after arrest at Jamaica pier

Lifestyle

Interesting facts: Sweet potatoes aren’t potatoes

More From

Jamaica News

See also

Child from Waterhouse, Kingston found wandering in St Ann

The Spanish Town Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate the relatives of a child identified as Lemoy Nesbeth Jr, who was found wandering in Ocho Rios, St Ann on Monday, November 28

Jamaica News

Donna Haynes, the voice on many phones, passes

Tributes flow for voice actor

Jamaica News

13-y-o Spanish Town boy gone missing at Coronation Market in Kingston

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Jevon Easy of Jones Avenue, Spanish Town, St Catherine, who has been missing since Saturday, November 26.
He is of dark complexion, medium build

Jamaica News

Eight months later, dead man still on court list

A man who died in police custody while awaiting trial for murder might not rest in peace anytime soon, as the police are yet to bring evidence of his death to the Home Circuit Court.
Fitzroy Minott

Sport

VIDEO: Asafa Powell announces retirement from track and field

Bolt congratulated Powell on his accomplishments and even joked that Powell is in better shape than he is.

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Neymar to miss Brazil’s last group game at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar will miss Brazil’s last group game at the World Cup because of his right ankle injury, the team doctor said Tuesday.
Rodrigo Lasmar said the Brazil forward will

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols