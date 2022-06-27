Interpersonal violence turning deadly in Jamaica and worsening – JCF | Loop Jamaica

In disclosing that scamming is contributing to crime in St Elizabeth, Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, has expressed concern about the high level of interpersonal violence that has been turning deadly not just in that parish, but island-wide.

The commissioner pointed to the killing of a mother and her four children in Cocoa Piece in Clarendon on Tuesday as an example of the worsening situation locally.

Rushane Barnett, 23, has been charged with the murders of his cousin, 31-year-old Kemisha Wright, a practical nursing student; and her four children: 15-year-old Kimanda Smith; 11-year-old Shara-Lee Smith; five-year-old Rafaella Smith; and 23-month-old Kishawn Henry.

All five were discovered inside their house with their throats slashed on June 21.

Speaking at Thursday’s ground-breaking ceremony of the Lacovia Police Station in St Elizabeth, Anderson said the police only become aware of domestic conflicts when murders or other serious acts of violence have occurred as a result of such situations.

“The nature of these things are that sometimes we the police only know after it’s gone to bad… and at that point the most we can do is catch the suspects and bring them into custody,” he said.

“The worst case happened in Clarendon, when that kind of conflict led to five people being killed. That is at the extreme level, but only the community and people around know whether their early intervention – had they told us – whether or not that could have been averted or prevented. We don’t know,” Anderson stated.

There were reports that Barnett and Wright were often engaged in arguments, and she had wanted him to leave her premises.

This was after Wright reportedly provided shelter for Barnett after he fled Wilson Run in Trelawny, where he was said to have come under pressure amid a dispute in the area.

Meanwhile, Anderson is again appealing to citizens, especially those in St Elizabeth, to report any domestic disputes or community conflicts to the police before they turn deadly.

“If you start to see the conflict within the community, (or) even within the household, let the police know. They may be able to do an intervention. We can also do referrals.

“We have our own chaplaincy, we have our own counsellors. We can get into these conflicts… if we see them,” declared Anderson.

Overall, the crime situation in St Elizabeth, a relatively peaceful parish, has been troubling since the start of the year, as murders, shootings, rapes, break-ins and robberies have all increased over the period in comparison to the year before.

The latest Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) crime report disclosed that, for instance, up to June 20, 19 homicides were recorded in the breadbasket parish, in comparison to 13 over the same period last year.

Last month, Prime Minister Andrew Holness decried the migration of criminals to deep-rural areas of the country, especially in rural St Elizabeth, where they are now terrorising citizens and establishing their presence in several communities.

In addressing a ceremony to hand over a house under the Government’s Social Housing Programme in Schoolfield, St Elizabeth last month, Holness said he was surprised when the police informed him of the troubling development in the parish.

“Believe it or not, there is a gang terrorising this area,” he disclosed at the time.

“… And on my way here, when we stopped and spoke to the police, which I am always happy to be moving around in the country and get a chance to get the local reports, and I was very surprised that even in these remote parts, rural parts of Jamaica, the criminal element is entrenching itself,” Holness added.