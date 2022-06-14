Introducing Mr & Mrs Green #BriceGoesGreen | Loop Jamaica

The caption that accompanied the announcement was simply “Introducing Mr & Mrs Green #BriceGoesGreen”.

And, with it came several gorgeous images of newlyweds Member of Parliament Floyd Green and wife Dr Kerida Brice.

The couple tied the knot at an intimate ceremony at the Good Hope Great House in Trelawny on Saturday, June 4.

Dr Kerida Brice wore a satin ivory corseted off-the-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit and a sweep train, complemented by her cathedral veil. Her shoes were mesh illusion pumps, studded with rhine stones.

Minister Floyd Green wore his signature colour: a dark green three-piece suit with a crisp white shirt and an ivory tie to match his bride’s dress.

Their son, Nathaniel Marcus – who looked spiffy in a bone-white double-breasted blazer with green trousers and black sneakers – joined the newlyweds for a photo op following their I Do’s.

The ceremony was well-attended and included Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his wife Juliet, tourism minister Ed Bartlett, and science, energy and technology minister Andrew Wheatley, among other dignitaries and loved ones.