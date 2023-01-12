Invest Caribbean Unlocks More Capital Sources For Caribbean, US, Latin American Companies In 2023

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Jan. 13, 2023: The Caribbean and Latin America is home to a vibrant and diverse business community but accessing capital can be a challenge for many business owners and project developers. But Invest Caribbean, the global private sector investment agency of the Caribbean, is kicking off 2023 with more capital sources for many business owners and project developers in the region and the U.S. under one roof.

“Post pandemic, ICN has expanded its capital sources through major partnerships across the Caribbean, Latin America and the US to give qualified businesses and developers ease of access to multiple sources of capital in varied sectors across these regions by connecting with one agency,” said Felicia J. Persaud, founder of ICN.

“Our one stop business solutions service is unprecedented in this region where more and more, there is the emergence of multiple talk shops but little real solutions to foster growth and access to capital. ICN is focused on partnerships to help ease the burden of lack of access to capital in this region and make it easier for companies and developers to focus on doing what they do best – expand and grow,” Persaud added.

Financing is now available across most of the region and US for loans and equity for existing companies seeking to expand in the sectors of:

Commercial Real Estate

Export loans

Manufacturing/Distribution

Consumer Retail/Food & Beverage

Agriculture And Food Security

Financial Services

Information Technology

Renewable And Fossil Fuel Energy

Healthcare, Mining

Biotech

Mining

Marijuana Real Estate – Land, Commercial Buildings, Dispensary.

OPTIONS

Options include:

Micro to small business loans for existing businesses Jamaica.

Access SME business loans from US$1,000 in the US including equipment loans from USD 5,000 and SBA and real estate loans from US$25,000.

Commercial loans and equity for Caribbean entities poised to expand and grow in sectors of commercial real estate, export loans, manufacturing/distribution, consumer retail/food & beverage, agriculture and food security, financial services, information technology, renewable and fossil fuel energy, healthcare.

Commercial real estate and business loans in the US market especially in health care, manufacturing, and logistics.

Commercial and residential mortgage loans for persons and entities in the Cayman Islands.

Expansion capital for medium sized companies in Puerto Rico looking to expand.

Long term agricultural expansion loans in the US, Caribbean and Latin America for mid-sized companies that are seeking to expand or improve processing & handling facilities; dry & refrigerated storage facilities; transportation & distribution; export production capacity or port infrastructure.

PRE-QUALIFICATION

For major loans and equity consideration for all of our products, companies must be in business for at least three years and have audited financials.

OTHER SERVICES

Additionally, ICN is able to help companies seeking bridge capital in the real estate sector; financial institutions and governments seeking bond market raises and loans and M&A deals.

ICN also offers one-on-one business consultancies and marketing solutions via monthly subscriptions to help a business grow digitally or prepare for a capital raise.

See all service options now available from Invest Caribbean HERE

For questions on how ICN can help, connect today.