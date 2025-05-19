Montego Bay’s Hip Strip now boasts reggae icons mural art walk Trey Songz simply ‘Say The Word’ and he’s in Jamaica 10-hour chase at sea leads to massive drug bust off DR coast French Open: Zverev overcomes slow start to reach third round Bay Gardens Resorts empower at-risk youths from the Babonneau Secondary School RIC received over 600 complaints from T&amp;TEC, WASA customers for first quarter 2025
10 June 2025
Invest in T-Tags – Minister Daryl Vaz  
The recently expanded Vineyards Toll Plaza featuring the newly constructed TAG lane to the left of the canopy.

Minister of Science, Energy Technology and Mining Daryl Vaz, is encouraging users of TransJamaican (TransJam) Highways to invest in the T-Tag prepaid service.

The T-Tag allows drivers to pay tolls automatically as they pass through designated automated lanes at toll plazas.

Speaking at the recent opening of the newly expanded Vineyards Toll Plaza, Vaz said that T-Tag usage is not just about individual convenience.                  

“It supports our country’s broader transition towards a smarter, more efficient and cashless economy,” he noted.

“More T-Tag usage means shorter lines at toll plazas, less handling of cash, which improves safety and efficiency as well as better traffic data, enabling more responsive planning and digital services,” he pointed out. He highlighted that the T-Tag technology brings together two of his portfolio responsibilities in a seamless way that demonstrates the country’s readiness to embrace the future.                                                        “As the minister responsible for both transport and telecommunications, I see the T-Tag as more than a toll device. It is a symbol of Jamaica’s digital transformation, a future where time is respected, technology is embraced, and systems work smarter for all Jamaicans,” Vaz said.   

He called on citizens, businesses, public transport operators and the wider motoring public to “make the switch; embrace the T-Tag and support the move towards a cashless, tech-driven transport network”. “To those motorists, who already have their T-Tags, continue to use them and enjoy the ease, speed and convenience they bring to your daily commute,” he encouraged.                                                                                                              

Vaz pointed out that the success of the system was achieved through strong partnerships, between government agencies, private-sector operators and the community.  

