Iran sentences two journalists for allegedly collaborating with US Loop Jamaica

·8 min read
Home
Local News
Iran sentences two journalists for allegedly collaborating with US Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Two men killed, three others left injured in Priory, St Ann gun attack

Alleged hitman ‘Mad One’ remanded re American, Chinese killings

Iran sentences two journalists for allegedly collaborating with US

Tech confab CEO resigns amid backlash for statements re Israel-Hamas

Catering assistant allegedly ‘served up gun’ to cops in babymama drama

Venezuelan opposition holds presidential primary

Chang supports ‘death’ for gunmen taking on cops in firefights

UK records fourth death linked to storm that battered northern Europe

Green laments climate change impact on Jamaica

Hurricane Tammy pulling away from the Northern Leeward Islands

Sunday Oct 22

30°C
World News

Both media workers covered Mahsa Amini’s death

Loop News

2 hrs ago

FILE – A woman holds a placard with a picture of Iranian woman Mahsa Amini during a protest against her death, in Berlin, Germany, on Sept. 28, 2022. A court in Iran sentenced two female journalists to up to seven years in prison for “collaborating” with the United States government among other charges, local reports said Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A court in Iran sentenced two journalists to up to seven years in prison for collaborating with the US government and other charges, local reports said Sunday.

Both women have been imprisoned for over a year following their coverage of the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody in Sept. 2022.

The sentencing can be appealed within 20 days.

The two journalists, Niloufar Hamedi, who broke the news of Amini’s death for wearing her headscarf too loose, and Elaheh Mohammadi, who wrote about her funeral, were sentenced to seven and six years in prison, respectively, the judiciary news website Mizan reported Sunday.

The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists condemned the decision to sentence the two journalists and reiterated its call for their immediate release.

“The convictions of Niloofar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi are a travesty and serve as a stark testament to the erosion of freedom of speech and the desperate attempts of the Iranian government to criminalise journalism,” said Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator.

The Tehran Revolutionary Court had charged the journalists with allegedly collaborating with the hostile American government, colluding against national security and propaganda against the system, according to Mezan.

Hamedi worked for the reformist newspaper Shargh, while Mohammadi worked for Ham-Mihan, also a reformist paper. They were detained in September 2022.

In May, the United Nations awarded them both its premier prize for press freedom for their commitment to truth and accountability.

Amini’s death touched off months-long protests in dozens of cities across Iran. The demonstrations posed one of the most serious challenges to the Islamic Republic since the 2009 Green Movement protests drew millions to the streets.

While nearly 100 journalists were arrested amid the demonstrations, Hamedi’s and Mohammadi’s reporting was crucial in the days after Amini’s death to spread the word about the anger that followed.

Their detentions have sparked international criticism over the bloody security force crackdown that lasted months after Amini’s death.

Since the protests began, at least 529 people have been killed in demonstrations, according to human rights activists in Iran. Over 19,700 others have been detained by authorities amid a violent crackdown trying to suppress the dissent. Iran for months has not offered any overall casualty figures, while acknowledging tens of thousands had been detained.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Two men killed, three others left injured in Priory, St Ann gun attack

Jamaica News

Alleged hitman ‘Mad One’ remanded re American, Chinese killings

World News

Iran sentences two journalists for allegedly collaborating with US

More From

Entertainment

‘Marketing genius’ Romeich says no job seeker paid entry fee at fair

See also

Businessman and artiste manager Romeich Major, who staged a job fair on Friday that was promoted as having a $1,000 entry fee, says the charge was part of his marketing plan.
The pronouncement, whi

Jamaica News

Fight over passengers lands taxi driver in jail

A fight, allegedly over passengers, in Linstead, St Catherine, between two taxi drivers has landed one in jail and the other nursing chop wounds.
The taxi driver facing a charge, Akeem Johnson, oth

Entertainment

OD national honour ‘water down’, says Mr Vegas

… suggests Spice, Beenie Man, Bounty Killer should’ve gotten OD before Wayne Marshall

Jamaica News

UWI Mona unveils quartet of valedictorians for 2023 graduation

Four remarkable students are set to share messages of hope, grit and pure ‘Pelican Pride’ when they address The University of the West Indies, Mona Campus’ graduation ceremonies scheduled for November

Jamaica News

Fuss on social media re announced location of Ian Fleming airport

While tourism officials are basking in the decision by American Airlines to launch direct flights from Miami to Ocho Rios, via the Ian Fleming International Airport, some Jamaicans are peeved that Bos

Sport

STATHS and St George’s College remain perfect in Manning Cup

Defending champions Jamaica College delivered a 9-0 thrashing to the visiting Meadowbrook High

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols