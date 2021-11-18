Iranians sanctioned and charged for alleged cyber-based bids to influence 2020 US elections

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The Treasury Department announced sanctions against six Iranian individuals and one entity “for attempting to influence the 2020 U.S. presidential election.”

At the same time, the Justice Department unveiled criminal charges against two of the Iranians. The indictment alleges that defendants Seyyed Mohammad Hosein Musa Kazemi and Sajjad Kashian “participated in a coordinated and multi-faceted, cyber-enabled campaign to intimidate and influence American voters, and otherwise undermine voter confidence and sow discord, in connection with the 2020 U.S. Presidential election.”

Facebook messages and emails, prosecutors allege, were sent to the presidential campaign of President Donald Trump, White House advisers and members of the media. The messages included a video, according to prosecutors, that carried the Proud Boys logo, and the messages claimed that the Democratic Party was working to exploit “serious security vulnerabilities” in state voter registration websites.

The indictment also describes false election messages the defendants were allegedly sending to voters using information obtained from a unnamed state’s voter website.

