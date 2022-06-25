Iron bridge swept away by flooded river while man crossed | Loop Jamaica

This is the shocking moment an iron bridge was swept away by a flooded river while a villager crossed it in China.

Locals were inspecting the river after heavy rains at a construction site in Jiangxi province when the incident happened on June 20.

The villagers were checking the water level with their torches when one of them went to have a closer look and stood on the bridge. However, the iron bridge could not withstand the impact of flowing water and collapsed with the villager, who jumped away.

No one else was reportedly hurt from the incident aside from him.

Monsoon season in China starts from May to December, but the strongest ones may happen from July to September. Around 360,000 people were affected by the recent rains in Leping City alone.