Ironrock Insurance and Medical Disposables led gains on Tuesday | Loop Jamaica

Ironrock Insurance and Medical Disposables led gains during Tuesday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

Ironrock gained 19 per cent to close at $3.92 followed by MDS, which gained 10 per cent to close at $5.75 and AMG Packaging up 10 per cent to $2.65.

The declining stock was JMMB preference shares, down 17 per cent to $0.76.

Meanwhile, the JSE Combined Index advanced by 681.62 points ( 0.17 per cent) to close at 395,241.05 and the JSE Index advanced by 736.12 points ( 0.19 per cent) to close at 390,292.37.

The Junior Market Index closed at 3,382.40. The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 0.58 points ( 0.29 per cent) to close at 196.30. The JSE Financial Index advanced by 0.29 points (0.30 per cent) to close at 95.43. The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index advanced by 0.17 points ( 0.17 per cent) to close at 100.97.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 94 stocks of which 36 advanced, 39 declined and 19 traded firm.

Market volume amounted to 12,715,274 units valued at over $115 million. Transjamaican Highway was the leader with 2,957,998 units (23.26per cent) followed by Wisynco with 1,425,893 units (11.21 per cent) and Wigton Windfarm with 1,091,264 units (8.58per cent).