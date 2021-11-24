Ironrock Insurance and Medical Disposables led gains on Tuesday | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Ironrock Insurance and Medical Disposables led gains on Tuesday | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Breaking News

NBA: Knicks hold off Lakers team missing suspended James, 106-100

Spinners put Sri Lanka close to victory against West Indies

Ironrock Insurance and Medical Disposables led gains on Tuesday

Affordable housing solutions remain a priority for Gov’t – Holness

House erupts after Cousins declares that commissioner should go

Thompson-Herah among Female World Athlete of Year finalists

KTHS claim another big scalp in Manning Cup

Judge refuses to admit transcript of recordings of alleged gangsters

Two women among Grammy nominees for Best Reggae Album

Man United, Chelsea advance in CL; Barcelona made to wait

Wednesday Nov 24

20?C
Business
Loop Business

The Jamaica Stock Exchange building in downtown Kingston.

Ironrock Insurance and Medical Disposables led gains during Tuesday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

Ironrock gained 19 per cent to close at $3.92 followed by MDS, which gained 10 per cent to close at $5.75 and AMG Packaging up 10 per cent to $2.65.

The declining stock was JMMB preference shares, down 17 per cent to $0.76.

Meanwhile, the JSE Combined Index advanced by 681.62 points ( 0.17 per cent) to close at 395,241.05 and the JSE Index advanced by 736.12 points ( 0.19 per cent) to close at 390,292.37.

The Junior Market Index closed at 3,382.40. The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 0.58 points ( 0.29 per cent) to close at 196.30. The JSE Financial Index advanced by 0.29 points (0.30 per cent) to close at 95.43. The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index advanced by 0.17 points ( 0.17 per cent) to close at 100.97.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 94 stocks of which 36 advanced, 39 declined and 19 traded firm.

Market volume amounted to 12,715,274 units valued at over $115 million. Transjamaican Highway was the leader with 2,957,998 units (23.26per cent) followed by Wisynco with 1,425,893 units (11.21 per cent) and Wigton Windfarm with 1,091,264 units (8.58per cent).

Related Articles

Business

February 26, 2020 11:41 AM

Business

August 18, 2019 12:20 AM

Recent Articles

Entertainment

Musician Jon Batiste leads Grammy Award nominations with 11

Sport

NBA: Knicks hold off Lakers team missing suspended James, 106-100

Sport

Spinners put Sri Lanka close to victory against West Indies

More From

Jamaica News

Federation head goes ‘gangsta’ in call for better wages for cops

Chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation (JPF) Corporal Rohan James is militant that the demands by members will have to be met by the Government of Jamaica in the negotiations that ar

See also

Jamaica News

Son fatally shot by security guard; mom found dead hours later



Four hours after a 22-year-old man was on Tuesday morning fatally shot by a security guard in Portmore, St Catherine, his mother was found dead at their home, which is also in Portmore.

The you

Entertainment

Two women among Grammy nominees for Best Reggae Album



Recording artistes Spice and Etana have secured Grammy nominations for Best Reggae Album in the same year — a first in the history of the awards.

Spice got her nomination for her album ’10’, wh

Jamaica News

Education, not teenage pregnancy is the solution



Having spent much of her formative years in Jones Town, St Andrew, before migrating to Brixton, England, Dr Kurdell Espinosa Campbell believes that, through education, people from garrison communi

Jamaica News

Support pouring in for dancehall icon Tiger after suffering stroke

Dancehall artiste Rhiality, the daughter of dancehall icon Tiger, is pleased with the level of public support being given to her father in the wake of an appeal for financial assistance to help defray

Jamaica News

House erupts after Cousins declares that commissioner should go

Opposition Member of Parliament [MP] for Clarendon South West, Lothan Cousins, received the ire of Government members in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, after he charged that soldiers were br

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols