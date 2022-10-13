IronRock share price gains 20% on Wednesday Loop Jamaica

IronRock Insurance led gains during Wednesday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

IronRock gained 20 per cent to close at $2.51. It was followed by GWest up 16 per cent to $1.10 and Eppley Caribbean Property Fund up 14 per cent to $44.

The top declining stocks were Everything Fresh, down 13 per cent to $1.58; Sygnus Credit Investments, down 10 per cent to US$0.10 and Ciboney down 7 per cent to $0.62.

Meanwhile, the JSE Index declined by 1,835.87 points (0.51 per cent) to close at 357,666.75 points and the volume traded amounted to 7,390,135 valued at $63,445,450.39.

The Junior Market Index declined by 25.60 points (0.62 per cent) to close at 4,116.34 points and the volume traded amounted to 6,517,560 valued at $21,250,417.82.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 1,947.06 points (0.52 per cent) to close at 371,435.30 points and the volume traded amounted to 13,907,695 valued at $89,828,161.36.

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 125 stocks of which 41 advanced, 42 declined and 42 traded firm.

The JA$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 14 million units valued at $90 million.

The US$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 192,000 units valued at US$14,500.