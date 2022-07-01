Is Jamaica ready for a new Republic? | Loop Jamaica

Gastronomic Concepts (GC), operators of Oceano – a recently opened Japanese dining experience at The Courtyard at MarketPlace – have something new and exclusive up their sleeves.

This summer, the GC group is set to unveil a spanking new JM$36m dollar project called Republic.

Quite cosmopolitan a feat, if you ask us. But, the ideas of sophistication, matched with an urbane and worldly aesthetic are not lost on the GC team.

Known for the fine-dining hauntOceano, operators of Gastronomic Concepts plan to set the bar high with Republic.

Oceano’s spicy beef tenderloin with a sesame and red chilli butter torched tableside and served with a red wine varietal. (Photos: Contributed)

Republic is slated to be an exclusive membership lounge located in Kingston that is shaping up to set a quite distinctive standard in the culinary/dining markets.

Guests can expect to enjoy great entertainment in a classy, exclusive space and the ability to network with like-minded individuals.

Opening just in time for the summer period, Republicwill add something new and exciting to Kingston’s nightlife, unlike anything that’s existed before.

CEO of Gastronomic Concepts, Chad Williams, spoke with enthusiasm about the upcoming opening of Republic noting that the team is continuously looking for innovative ways to bring new concepts to Jamaica.

“We already have an exquisite customer base and we look forward to their continued support in this upcoming venture.”

“There are many exciting things in store, particularly with this opening sequence and we ask everyone to stay tuned for all announcements about our launch.”

The entertainment and hospitality scene in the capital city is constantly evolving, primarily with all the opportunities now available to the sector with the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

With opportune timing, Gastronomic Concepts plans to remain at the centre of innovative hospitality in Jamaica.

