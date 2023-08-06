‘Is like a disease,’ resident says after 7 shot, 3 fatally Loop Jamaica

At least one resident of Rockfort, Kingston 2 is calling for the killings to stop before they escalate following a triple murder on Rusden Road last week, and the injuring of four others in the gun attack.

“Dem fi gweh man! Dem fi gweh,” the seemingly frustrated resident said while pointing out that, usually, around back-to-school time, there is a flare-up of violence in the area.

He went on to describe crime and violence in the community as being “like a disease”.

The resident spoke on the heels of the gun attack at a party that left three dead, including 22-year-old Warren Benjamin of Adestra Road, and 19-year-old Raheem Walters of Belmont Road in Kingston.

Related Article

Head of Operations for the Kingston Eastern Police Division, Deputy Superintendent of Police Philip Smith, provided an update on the case, naming a few people they would like to speak to in the ongoing investigation.

He also disclosed that no permit was granted for a party in the area and urged promoters to apply for permits so that law enforcers can police their events if permits for parties are granted.

A 48-hour curfew was imposed in the area following the gun attack.

Watch the video for more.