‘Is like a disease,’ resident says after 7 shot, 3 fatally Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
‘Is like a disease,’ resident says after 7 shot, 3 fatally Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

‘Is like a disease,’ resident says after 7 shot, 3 fatally

Only enumerated J’cans will participate in referendum — Malahoo Forte

USA knocked out of Women’s World Cup by Sweden on penalty kicks

Jamaicans reflect on country’s progress on Independence Day

Women’s World Cup: Netherlands beat SAfrica, advance to quarterfinals

Bodies of man, woman found in vehicle with gunshot wounds on Kgn road

Jamaica win six medals on Day 2 of Pan American U20 Championships

JLP MP triggers controversy; hiding orange towel under female’s dress

JLP 2023 scholarship programme now open for applications

DENBIGH 2023: Green urges support for ‘blood, sweat, tears’ of farmers

Sunday Aug 06

31?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

46 minutes ago

Resident speaks out after 3 killed, 4 injured in Kingston 2

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

At least one resident of Rockfort, Kingston 2 is calling for the killings to stop before they escalate following a triple murder on Rusden Road last week, and the injuring of four others in the gun attack.

“Dem fi gweh man! Dem fi gweh,” the seemingly frustrated resident said while pointing out that, usually, around back-to-school time, there is a flare-up of violence in the area.

He went on to describe crime and violence in the community as being “like a disease”.

The resident spoke on the heels of the gun attack at a party that left three dead, including 22-year-old Warren Benjamin of Adestra Road, and 19-year-old Raheem Walters of Belmont Road in Kingston.

Related Article

Head of Operations for the Kingston Eastern Police Division, Deputy Superintendent of Police Philip Smith, provided an update on the case, naming a few people they would like to speak to in the ongoing investigation.

He also disclosed that no permit was granted for a party in the area and urged promoters to apply for permits so that law enforcers can police their events if permits for parties are granted.

A 48-hour curfew was imposed in the area following the gun attack.

Watch the video for more.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

‘Is like a disease,’ resident says after 7 shot, 3 fatally

Jamaica News

Only enumerated J’cans will participate in referendum — Malahoo Forte

Sport

USA knocked out of Women’s World Cup by Sweden on penalty kicks

More From

Sport

Alana Reid mines gold at Pan American Under-20 Championships

Jamaica’s Alana Reid, the world Under-20 200m bronze medalist, secured victory in the women’s 100m on the opening day of the Pan American Under-20 Championships in Mayaguez, Puerto Rico on Friday

Entertainment

$1.5-m ‘Sky Vew’ suites for Chris Brown’s Jamaica concert sold out

See also

Aidonia, Byron Messia join line-up for August 27 show

Sport

Jamaica name team for World Championships in Budapest

Sprint stars Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson have been named for the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m on Jamaica’s 65-member team for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary from Aug

Jamaica News

Bodies of man, woman found in vehicle with gunshot wounds on Kgn road

The bodies of a man and a woman were found in a motor vehicle at the intersection of Windward Road and Mountain View Avenue in Kingston late Saturday.
Reports as to the cause of death are sketchy&n

Jamaica News

Cop shot and killed by gunmen in Clarendon; firearm stolen

A policeman was shot and killed by gunmen in Clarendon on Saturday.
Reports are that the licensed firearm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force member was also stolen by the criminals who then left whe

Jamaica News

Jamaicans reflect on country’s progress on Independence Day

Happy Independence Day, Jamaica!

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols