Is That A Fact wins Hall of Fame Stakes at Caymanas Park

IS THAT A FACT split SENSATIONAL MOVE and I AM FRED a furlong out in Saturday’s six-furlong Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame Stakes at Caymanas Park, reversing a seven-length loss in the SVL 23rd Anniversary Trophy.

Turning the tables on stablemate I AM FRED, who ran way below his best after clocking the fastest time recorded at five and a half furlongs this season, IS THAT A FACT swooped down third three furlongs out, going past JORDON REIGN’S.

With I AM FRED and SENSATIONAL MOVE duelling on the lead, IS THAT A FACT split the leaders approaching the furlong pole, sprinting clear when asked to accelerate by claiming jockey Shavon Townsend.

Finishing five and three-quarter lengths clear, IS THAT A FACT won in 1:12.2, clear of 13-1 outsider MADELYN’S SUNSHINE, both owned by champion owner Carlton Watson, while I AM FRED wilted into fourth behind third-place SENSATIONAL MOVE.

Leading jockey Tevin Foster and challenger Raddesh Roman booted home two winners apiece on the 10-race card.

Foster, starting the afternoon with his 72-62 win advantage, first won aboard SUGAR DADDY at five furlongs straight. Roman responded in the fourth at the trip with CONUNDRUM.

FOSTER easily won aboard Anthony Nunes’ DI MIRACLE ANGEL among three-year-old maidens in the seventh at five furlongs straight. However, Roman made all with Nunes’ TRUST FUND BABY, beating three-year-old maidens at five furlongs round in the closing event, restoring the 10-win deficit behind Foster.

Racing continues Sunday afternoon with a nine-race card, starting at 12:30 pm.