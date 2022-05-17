Is your child taking illegal taxis? | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Jamaica News

Road safety tips: Children and public passenger vehicles

Loop News

47 minutes ago

Road safety tips for children travelling on PPVs

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Do you know if your child is travelling in illegal taxis or authorised public passenger vehicles?

For Child Month, Loop News has partnered with the Road Safety Unit of the Ministry of Transport and Mining to bring you tips on child safety as it relates to the use of the nation’s roads.

Do you or your child know how to spot an authorised public passenger vehicle, or that the number of passengers in the backseat should not exceed three?

Watch as Director of the Road Safety Unit, Deidre Hudson-Sinclair, talks tips concerning children and public passenger vehicles.

Video recorded and edited by Marlon Reid.

