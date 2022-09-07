Ishawna signs with New York-based Payday Records Loop Jamaica

Dancehall artiste Ishawna has signed her first international record deal with New York-based record label, Payday Records.

The ‘Equal Rights’ singer made the announcement in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“Signed, sealed, and ready to deliver!!! I am super excited to announce that I just signed my first major international record deal,” she told followers.

She was clad in a pink pant suit and was accompanied by Downsound Records music producer, Cordel “Skatta” Burrell.

She continued; “Thank you Patrick Moxey @paydayrecords @ultrapublishing and the entire team. I’m so grateful to now have you as part of my journey. Thank you @skattaburrell for always being there for me, I’m so happy to share this moment with you.”

This achievement follows her collaboration with international artiste Ed Sheeran on the single ‘Brace It’.

While thanking her fans for their support over the years, ‘Miss Legendary’ advised them that this was only the beginning.

The hip hop label Payday Records was launched in 1992 by Patrick Moxey. The label reportedly helped launch the careers of some of the biggest and most influential names in hip hop, including Jay Z and Showbiz & AG.