Island Car Rentals gets financial backing with Vertex investment Loop Jamaica

Vertex SME Holdings Limited (Vertex), a private equity vehicle managed by JMMB Securities Limited, has taken a 25 per cent equity stake in ICR Holdings Limited (ICRH), the parent company of Island Car Rentals.

This deal comes as part of the recent transaction which facilitated the change of ownership of Island Car Rental (ICR) and Jamaica Rental Company (JRC) to ICR Holdings, making it the parent company, with the acquisition of 100 per cent of the shares in both entities.

Island Car Rental is one of Jamaica’s leading car rental companies, boasting approximately 1,500 vehicles in its fleet and offering full-service ground transportation to locals and tourists, private transfers and executive chauffeur services.

Additionally, the company recently copped the title of ‘Leading Independent Car Rental in the Caribbean’ at the World Travel Awards in St Lucia.

Tomlinson

Commenting on the transaction general manager of JMMBSL, Kareem Tomlinson, stated: “This transaction aligns with our strategy to identify companies with high growth potential, proven business models, strong management teams and sustainable competitive advantages from across a range of industries.”

Island Car Rental fits this bill, having been in the transportation industry for 50 years and boasts a solid track record, high cash flow, market dominance and has shown resilience in its operations even during the recent pandemic, Tomlinson noted.

ICR’s total revenues for the fiscal year ending April 2023 increased by 45 per cent year-over-year.

With the recovery of tourism, there has been a significant increase in ICR’s profit, which now exceeds pre-pandemic levels.

ICR Holdings Limited CEO Ryan Parkes outlined: “As the company transitions (under new leadership), we will leverage the strength of the brand to pursue a robust revenue growth and diversification strategy aimed at realising the brand’s optimal potential to ensure that Mr. (Michael) Campbell’s legacy lives on.”

Campbell, who served as managing director of Island Car Rental, was instrumental in setting a solid foundation for the company and served as a mentor to Parkes up to his recent passing.

“I welcome Vertex’s partnership at this time, particularly in light of their extensive experience and expertise within the region. I look forward to leveraging this experience and expertise as we advance Island’s (ICR) growth agenda across new markets,” Parkes said.

As an equity partner JMMBSL, through Vertex, will look to add value to the company by appointing two directors to the board. The ICRH team will maintain oversight for day-to-day business operations.

JMMB Group CEO Keith Duncan

Vertex SME Holdings earlier this year (May 2023) also announced its minority stake in the Guyana-based Corum Restaurant Group Inc. The quick service restaurant group owns and operates the Pizza Hut restaurant franchise in Guyana.

In touting the value of this private equity vehicle, Keith Duncan, JMMB Group CEO, commented: “Vertex will add value to the local equity space and its investors by supporting the growth of regional companies and creating the network to forge mutually beneficial partnerships.”