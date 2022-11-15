Island Child Style goes live December 3, here’s a teaser! Loop Jamaica

Island Child Style made a ‘grand’ return with a media launch at the official home of the children’s fashion showcase, the AC Kingston Hotel.

The trio of organisers – Michelle Gordon, Brandon Ferguson, and Norma Williams – and the ICS team ensured the sneak peek was enough pizzazz to hold guests, sponsors, and attendees over until the official December 3rd return at the Port Royal Cruise Pier.

The host of the launch Kerie-Ann ‘Kiki’ Thombs kicked off festivities and handled the proceedings with wit and charm.

The opening remarks came from the executive producer of Island Child Style Michelle Gordon, who reiterated that six years in, Island Child style is [still] on a move to change the nation.

Island Child Style Organizers (L-R) Brandon Ferguson, International Runway Coach; Executive Producer Michelle Gordon; and Style Director Norma Williams, posed for a photo op following the launch.

“At the core of what we do with Island Child Style is we really want to change our nation. We believe that if we fix our families, we will fix our children and we will fix our nation… starting with the very simple context of empowering our kids to believe in themselves, empowering our children to be confident, and one of the ways that we do that is this incredible runway event,” Gordon explained.

Gordon wrapped her address by expressing gratitude to the sponsors who supported the project.

“For every sponsor who is contributing to help make this event come to life you are investing not just for the ROI (return on investment), you are investing in the lives of Jamaica’s tomorrow and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Our mission is to change every child, we believe that the most beautiful child is a confident child and we thank you for being a part of this whole runway event,” she concluded.

Children models from the Island Child Style media launch on the runway.

Guests looked on in awe at the preview of the current collections from well-known local and regional designers Shenna Carby, Kadian Nicely, Anthony Reid for Meiling, and Zuri Isabelle, among others.

The presentation was well received.

The ongoing training efforts of the bold squad are already paying off. Bold boys and girls rocked age-apropos ‘fits with confidence and poise.

A three-toned piece by seven-year-old Jamaican designer Logan Watkins’ Lotus Collection hit the runway, and the applause erupted, just before the preview ended with a Kadian Nicely number, a show-stopping lavender tulle high-low dress, worn by 17-year-old Emily Black.

Island Child Style Executive Director Michelle Gordon in her address.