Island Grill appoints Sherine Price as new chief operating officer Loop Jamaica

Jamaican quick-service restaurant Island Grill has appointed Sherine Price as its new chief operating officer in alignment with its strategic growth objectives to expand and upgrade its product offerings.

Price, who was formerly the restaurant operations manager, has shown tremendous growth during the seven years in which she has been a part of the Island Grill team, the company said in a release.

Her business acumen and tremendous people skills, her exceptional experience in employee engagement, training and development, and her success in reaching Island Grill’s goals during her tenure, earned her this promotion.

Commenting on her appointment, Price said: “It has been an incredible experience to be with Island Grill for so many years, and it has truly been a learning experience. I started out as a district manager in 2016, and I am so thrilled to be where I am today. I’m looking forward to contributing to the company’s growth objectives and strategic goals. Island Grill is an iconic Jamaican brand and I’m eager to continue building on all the company has been able to achieve over the years.”

With the recent appointment of Tania Waldron-Gooden as CEO the restaurant franchise has enhanced the strength of its executive team and is pleased to have Price join the C-Suite.

Price takes over the COO role from Denise Dubuque, who has moved into the Island Grill’s chief business officer position.

Recently, appointed CEO Waldron-Gooden stated, “Our executive team is excited to have Sherine join us at such a pivotal time, and we know she will excel in this role by applying her extensive skills and expertise within our organisation.”

“With an exceptional track record and a proven ability to drive innovation and growth, Sherine brings a wealth of experience to our team. Her visionary leadership, combined with her unwavering commitment to excellence, will undoubtedly propel our company to new heights. We warmly welcome her to our Executive Team and look forward to a successful journey together as we continue to revolutionise the food service industry.”