Island Style Child is back for its fifth staging Loop Jamaica

The Caribbean’s premier children’s runway show, Island Style Child is back and slated for December 2.

The children’s fashion spectacle, which features young models between the ages of four and 16, is also a catalyst for launching young designers, locally, regionally and internationally, and will see the return of child designer, Zuri Reynolds.

Island Style Child had its first staging in 2016 and has grown tremendously since, at some of Kingston’s iconic locations, and the tradition continues with this year’s 5th staging being held at the AC Marriott Kingston.

The ICS producer triumvirate: Executive Director Michelle Gordon, Runway Coach Brandon Ferguson and Style Director Norma Williams, have placed Island Child Style on the international stage and are gearing up for their first milestone performance.

However, Island Child Style is more than just a fashion show. It is a movement that offers all our children a newfound sense of confidence and self-assuredness.

It’s a celebration and showcase of dreams, and a platform for the next generation to shine. It’s about helping them believe in themselves and their abilities, setting the stage for future successes.

“When these amazing children leave here, they leave as more confident and driven individuals. It is important that we allow children to freely express their creativity in a fun way, all while developing other functional skills needed to navigate life” expressed Michelle Gordon, parenting consultant and executive director of Island Child Style.

In preparation for the event, the children will undergo a series of training and mentorship sessions for the next two months.

For this year’s staging, the AC Marriott Group has partnered with Island Child Style through its charitable arm Serve 360 and made a commitment to the Homestead Place of Safety.

According to Junior Blackwood, the facilitator of AC Marriott’s Serve 360, “It is no brainer that AC Marriott is happy to collaborate with Island Child Style. This partnership will deepen our impact in fostering the development of one of our places of safety. With over 100 wards, this initiative offers a powerful direction and purpose to achieve greatness and to build their confidence.”

Island Style Child 2023 promises to be another masterpiece.