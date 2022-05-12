Island wide community model search supported by MPs | Loop Jamaica

Eager to discover Jamaica’s next generation of supermodels, Saint International is crisscrossing the island to find faces to make their mark on the global fashion markets.

The community-focused search by the Deiwght Peters-led modelling agency which has already trekked to Annotto Bay, St Mary, Port Morant, St Thomas and Spanish Town Road in St Andrew, with scores of young male and female model hopefuls turning out, is also winning enthusiastic support of members of parliament (MPs) from both sides of the political divide.

“I was pleased to host the [model] scouting exercise, and actually excited at the prospects and the potential for youths in the constituency,” Angella Brown Burke, MP for South West Andrew, shared with Loop Lifestyle of the Saint search she assisted in organising at Caribbean Palms Community Centre last month.

“I agreed to help because I’ve seen the difference it has made for other young people who never thought they could have this opportunity,” said Burke.

She added that she would encourage her fellow MPs to participate as “it provides an opportunity for discussion around self-confidence and self-identity and gives us another view of how our youths see themselves.”

In its accomplished 22-year history, Saint has transformed the lives of inner-city teenagers who have realised tremendous success In the international fashion space, collaborating with the biggest fashion houses and labels, with Allman Town resident Kai Newman becoming a campaign face for Ralph Lauren, Central Village-raised Barbra-Lee Grant and Denham Town resident Kimali Morgan starring in Balenciaga ads, Waterhouse-born Shena Moulton fronting campaigns for Marc Jacobs, and the Trench Town resident Sosheba Griffiths working with Givenchy and Victoria’s Secret.

For Norman Dunn, MP for St Mary South Eastern, it was an easy decision to have hosted the community search in his parish at the Annotto Bay Multipurpose Complex.

“It was an excellent chance for the young people and I’m even more inclined to host another, much larger scouting exercise for the entire parish,” the MP and government state minister disclosed.

“I admire Deiwght and the work of his team of Saint.”

“They have placed brand Jamaica at the top of the global fashion industry. Deiwght and Saint is to fashion as Bob Marley is to reggae, I was happy to have been able to work with them and look forward to the continued partnership.”

Also championing the countrywide community model search is St Thomas Eastern MP Dr Michelle Charles who was instrumentally involved by having councillors and caretakers from with that includes Morant Bay, Dalvey, Bath and Port Morant activate the turnout of model hopefuls.

“I am always willing to give my young people opportunities, and this was a good one,” she shared.

“I have always been impressed with Saint and their success in the fashion industry is one to be celebrated.”

Speaking of his latest initiative, the Midas-touch Saint CEO said he remains excited about discovering model talent after two decades of successfully charting model successes in Paris, Milan, London and New York.

“These community model searches is part of the manifestation of the agency’s ethos ‘Changing lives…expanding horizons. It is deliberate and unapologetic, but my thought is if Saint can change one life by giving this incredible opportunity for young people, it’s a definite win,” told Loop Lifestyle.

Model hopefuls being sought, Peters explained, are required to be between 15 to 25 years of age.

Females should be between five feet nine inches and 6 feet in height while males need to be between six feet and six feet four inches tall.

Saint’s countrywide community model search continues this Saturday, May 14 at Claude McKay High School in Clarendon between 10 am and noon, moving to St Andrew at Oberlin High between 2 pm and 3 pm and wraps up the day at Mona High between 4 pm and 5 pm.

On Sunday, May 14, the agency will seek model hopefuls at Eltham High in Spanish Town between noon and 2 pm and then journey to Portmore to Independence City Primary between 3 pm and 5 pm.

The following weekend, the model agency will head west to Montego Bay on Saturday, May 21 for a model search on Alice Eldemire Drive opposite the Ministry of Education and Youth building.

On Sunday, May 22, the search will be in Clarendon at Vere Technical High between noon at 2 pm and close out the day at Central High from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The search will culminate on Labour Day, Monday May 23, with the final search to be held at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel from 12 noon to 2 pm.