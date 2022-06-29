Isner beats Murray in 2nd round at Wimbledon | Loop Jamaica

Isner beats Murray in 2nd round at Wimbledon | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Isner beats Murray in 2nd round at Wimbledon

Loop Sports

7 minutes ago

John Isner of the US celebrates winning a point against Britain’s Andy Murray during their singles tennis match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, June 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant).

Andy Murray’s Wimbledon journey has ended in the second round despite a spirited fightback against John Isner in a four-set thriller.

The three-time grand slam champion – two of which have come at SW19 – will not add a fourth to his collection after he was downed by the big-serving American 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (3-7), 6-4 on Centre Court on Wednesday.

Yet the 35-year-old did not go down quietly against the number 20 seed, forcing a tie-break in the third set to prevent a straight-sets win for his opponent before ultimately fading in the fourth.

For Murray, it marks the earliest exit of his Wimbledon career, having previously always reached the third round at senior level.

Despite never dropping more than two games behind Isner across the contest, the Scot was crucially never able to break serve.

Isner sent down a stunning 36 aces, including three in succession in the final game of the match to put him on the brink of victory, before a neat backhand over the net sealed the deal.

Source

