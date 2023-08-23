ISP Finance, Kremi and Palace record double-digit gains on Wednesday Loop Jamaica

ISP Finance, Caribbean Cream (Kremi), and Palace Amusement led gains on Wednesday’s Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) trading.

ISP gained 23 per cent to close at $35.22. The stock is up 101 per cent year-to-date, but 40 per cent of that gain happened in the week.

It was followed by Kremi, which gained 10 per cent to close at $3.82 and Palace up 10 per cent to $2.10.

The top declining stocks were Caribbean Assurance Brokers down 12.5 per cent to $2.53, Express Catering down 12 per cent to $4.42 and Medical Disposables down 10 per cent to $4.35.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 709.40 points (0.21 per cent) to close at 337,133.51 points and the volume traded amounted to 14,231,189 valued at $99,373,129.70.

The JSE Main Index advanced by 1,279.01 points (0.40 per cent) to close at 323,635.78 points and the volume traded amounted to 7,549,896 valued at $79,963,779.16.

The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index advanced by 1,340.21 points 0.38 per cent) to close at 356,869.10 points and the volume traded amounted to 7,529,734 valued at $79,913,827.16.

The JSE Financial Index advanced by 0.32 points (0.45 per cent) to close at 71.55 points and the volume traded amounted to 542,064 valued at $10,614,749.14.

The JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index advanced by 0.05 points (0.05 per cent) to close at 99.07 points and the volume traded amounted to 5,695,956 valued at $60,747,623.11.Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 98 stocks of which 31 advanced, 50 declined and 17 traded firm.