ISP Finance Services stock price doubled in November | Loop Jamaica

The stock price of microfinance company ISP Finance Services Limited doubled during the month of November and now nears all-time highs.

The stock also led monthly gains on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

It gained 104 per cent in the month to close at an average price of $47.97. The stock hit an all-time high of $50 on October 26, then declined to levels.

It was followed by Ciboney Group up 74 per cent to $0.68, and Caribbean Producers Jamaica gained 68 per cent in the month to close at $8.13.

The top declining stocks were 1834 Investments (down 15 per cent to $0.88), and Pulse Investments, down 15 per cent to $4.19.

The market on a whole declined by 4,981.25 points (1.22 per cent) to close at 408,136.62.

The Main Market declined by 6,933.88 points ( 1.72 per cent) to close at 403,965.02, the Junior Market Index advanced by 147.04 points ( 4.32 per cent) to close at 3,404.40, the JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 16.88 points ( 8.47 per cent) to close at 199.26, the JSE Financial Index declined by 2.99 points ( 3.06 per cent) to close at 97.73, and the JSE Manufacturing & Distribution Index advanced by 3.64 points ( 3.40 per cent) to close at 107.07.

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 117 stocks of which 53 advanced, 53 declined and 11 traded firm.

Market volume amounted to 373,828,940 units valued at over $3.2 billion. Wigton Windfarm was the volume leader with 47,069,560 units (12.59 per cent) followed by Jamaican Teas with 26,224,677 units (7.02 per cent) and Mayberry Investments with 23,857,361 units (6.38 per cent).