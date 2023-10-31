ISP Finance stock gains 14% on Monday Loop Jamaica

ISP Finance stock gains 14% on Monday
ISP Finance gained 14 per cent to $30.47, followed by 138 SLVR preference shares up 11 per cent to $105.82, and Margaritaville Turks up 10 per cent to US$0.13.

The top declining stocks were JMMB preference shares down 17 per cent to $1.65, FESCO declined 13 per cent to $3.30, followed by PBS shares down 10 per cent US$1.40.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 1,952.40 points (0.59 per cent) to close at 328,196.84 points and the volume traded amounted to 50,238,342 valued at $158,247,155.74.

The JSE Main Index declined by 1,512.64 points ( 0.48 per cent) to close at 313,886.52 points and the volume traded amounted to 5,763,109 valued at $15,955,472.84.

The Junior Market Index declined by 60.10 points ( 1.53 per cent) to close at 3,860.61 points and the volume traded amounted to 44,475,233 valued at $142,291,682.90.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 109 stocks of which 34 advanced, 52 declined and 23 traded firm. The JA$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 50,238,342 units valued at $158,247,155.74.

The US$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 131,600 units valued at $3,491.95.

The volume leaders on the day were FESCO, Transjamaican Highway and Edufocal Ltd.

