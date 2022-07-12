ISP Finance stock hit $22.50 on Monday | Loop Jamaica

ISP Finance Services led gains on Monday’s trading of the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

ISP gained 32 per cent to close at $22.50, followed by Berger Paints up 11 per cent to $12.32, CAC2000 up 10 per cent to $9.83, and Sygnus Credit up eight per cent to $0.13.

The day’s top decliners were Sterling Investments down 14 per cent to $2.45 and Ironrock down 10 per cent to $2.96.

The JSE Index declined by 1,079.15 points (0.28 per cent) to close at 379,658.76 points and the volume traded amounted to 8,975,299 valued at $80,967,248.80.

The Junior Market Index advanced by 16.07 points (0.37 per cent) to close at 4,357.28 points and the volume traded amounted to 8,095,169 valued at $27,277,514.67.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 864.51 points (0.22 per cent) to close at 394,167.02 points and the volume traded amounted to 17,070,468 valued at $108,244,763.47.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 0.73 points (0.34 per cent) to close at 213.56 points and the volume traded amounted to 313,255 valued at $18,398.43.

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 107 stocks of which 44 advanced, 48 declined and 15 traded firm.

The JA$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 17,070,468 units valued at $108,244,763.47. The US$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 313,255 units valued at $18,398.43. The top stocks based on volume were Pulse Investments with 2.08 million units, Dolla Financial with 1.9 million units and Wigton Windfarm with 1.9 million units.