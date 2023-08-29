ISP Finance stock up 71% year-do-date Loop Jamaica

ISP Finance led double-digit gains on Monday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

ISP which offers microloans, gained 30 per cent on the day to close at $29.95. ISP is now 71 per cent up in price year to date. Also on Monday, Eppley preference shares increased 9.0 per cent to $6.00, and PBS preference shares up seven per cent to $1,100.

The day’s top declining stocks were Purity down 13 per cent to $2.26, AMG Packaging down 12 per cent to $2.28 and JMMB Preference shares down 12 per cent to $1.67.

The JSE Combined Index declined by 3,153.87 points (0.94 per cent) to close at 330,852.33 points and the volume traded amounted to 9,610,141 valued at $71,610,892.98.

The JSE Main Index declined by 3,340.09 points (1.04 per cent) to close at 316,989.72 points and the volume traded amounted to 4,844,640 valued at $59,990,582.92.

The Junior Market Index declined by 4.08 points ( 0.11 per cent) to close at 3,832.17 points and the volume traded amounted to 4,765,501 valued at $11,620,310.06.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 102 stocks of which 28 advanced, 50 declined and 24 traded firm.

The volume leaders were Wigton Windfarm, Transjamaican Highway, and Sagicor Select Funds Manufacturing and Distribution.