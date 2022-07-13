ISP stock records double-digit gains for a second day | Loop Jamaica

ISP Finance again led Tuesday gains on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

ISP gained 29 per cent to close at $29.00, it was the second day of a double-digit rise for ISP.

It was followed by Sterling Investments up 16 per cent to close at $2.85 and Salada up nine per cent to close at $5.71.

The top losers were JMMB Group preference shares down 17 per cent to close at $0.82 and Eppley preference shares down 16 per cent to close at $6.68.

The combined Index advanced by 1,559.39 points or 0.40 per cent to close at 395,726.41.

The JSE Main Market Index advanced by 1,253.18 points or 0.33 per cent to close at 380,911.94.

The Junior Market Index increased by 43.10 points or 0.99 per cent to close at 4,400.3. The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 0.87 points or 0.41 per cent to close at 212.69.