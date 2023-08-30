ISP Stock skyrockets, doubling in value year-to-date Loop Jamaica

ISP Finance stock continued on its climb on Tuesday to lead top 5 gainers and in the process doubled its value since the start of the year.

ISP gained 21 per cent on Tuesday and 107 per cent year-to-date, with half of that value coming in August alone. The company had a market value of $3.8 billion on Tuesday.

It is not known what is sparking the rise, especially since the company reported in mid-August that its profit dipped by two-thirds to $4.8 million. It however also reported that its loan balance grew about 40 per cent year on year to $959.4 million.

Also on Tuesday, JMMB Preference shares gained 22 per cent to $1.84, Margaritaville Turks gained 17 per cent to $16.35, and Key Insurance gained 14 per cent to $2.87.

The top declining stocks were Kremi down 16 per cent to $3.47, Express Catering down 12 per cent to$4.41, Elite Diagnostic down 11.5 per cent to $1.62, and Derrimon Trading down 11 per cent to $1.70.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 502.75 points (0.15 per cent) to close at 331,355.08 points and the volume traded amounted to 22,902,847 valued at $235,037,863.41.

The JSE Main Index advanced by 881.84 points (0.28 per cent) to close at 317,871.56 points and the volume traded amounted to 17,477,049 valued at $200,353,274.29.

The Junior Market Index declined by 34.97 points (0.91 per cent) to close at 3,797.20 points and the volume traded amounted to 5,425,798 valued at $34,684,589.12.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 105 stocks of which 50 advanced, 40 declined and 15 traded firm. The day volume leaders were Carreras, Stanley Motta and Jamaica Broilers Group.