Israel, Hamas to exchange 3 captives in Gaza for 183 Palestinian prisoners
31 January 2025
- The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society said 183 Palestinian detainees will be freed from Israeli jails later today in the fourth exchange of captives held in Gaza.
- Hamas has identified the three Israelis due to be released today as Ofer Kalderon, Keith Siegel and Yarden Bibas.
