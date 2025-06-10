World News
Israel kills 60 in Gaza; Madleen crew, including Greta Thunberg, detained
09 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
- Israeli forces have killed at least 60 Palestinians in Gaza on Monday, including at least 14 people near the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s (GHF) aid centre in southern Rafah.
- Israel has detained the Madleen’s 12 crew members, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and Al Jazeera journalist Omar Faiad, after towing the aid ship to Israel’s Ashdod Port, their lawyer told Al Jazeera.
