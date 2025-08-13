World News
Israel kills 73 in Gaza after murder of 4 journalists shocks world
13 August 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
- Israeli forces killed at least 73 Palestinians in attacks across Gaza on Tuesday, as two more Palestinians – a six-year-old boy and a 30-year-old man – died from Israel’s forced starvation campaign, Gaza’s Health Ministry says.
- Protests have continued around the world against Israel’s targeted assassination of four Al Jazeera journalists and two freelancers in Gaza.
