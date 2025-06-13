World News
ISRAEL LAUNCHES ‘MAJOR STRIKE’ ON IRAN
12 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
blinking-dotLive updatesLive updates,
- Iranian media outlets report explosions northeast of the capital Tehran after a wave of Israeli attacks.
- Times of Israel says the Israeli air force is launching a “major strike” on Iran.
