World News
Israel restricts aid into Gaza; Hamas releases bodies of 4 more captives
14 October 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 15 Oct 202515 Oct 2025
- Hamas has handed over the bodies of four more Israelis to the Red Cross, bringing the number of released deceased captives to eight.
- Israel says it will only allow half the agreed number of aid trucks into Gaza and has delayed the opening of the Rafah Crossing, citing the slow release of the dead captives. Some 20 bodies are still in Gaza.
