World News

Israeli attack kills at least 8, injures dozens in Beirut 

20 September 2024
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
At least 14 people have been killed and 66 others injured – including children – in an Israeli attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut, Lebanon’s Health Ministry says.
Israel says the strike targeted and killed a senior Hezbollah commander; the Lebanese group has yet to comment on the attack.

 

